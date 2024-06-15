ISL: Mumbai City FC sign Noufal PN on long-term deal

Mumbai City FC announced the acquisition of young winger Noufal PN today on a three-year contract, which will see the player stay at the club till 2027.

Noufal, whose journey as a footballer started with local side Basco, came to limelight after he signed for Gokulam Kerala in 2022. It was at Gokulam where Noufal PN shined the best and as a result was able to garner interest from top ISL outfits like Mumbai City FC.

After signing for the Islanders, Noufal PN said in a statement:

"Mumbai City FC is one of the most successful clubs in India and I am excited to join them. It's a dream come true for me to don the prestigious jersey and play at the biggest competitions. I'm eager to grow as a player and work with Coach Petr Kratky. I can't wait to join the squad and embark on this new chapter with the club."

During his tenure at Gokulam Kerala, Noufal registered a total of 53 appearances, securing five goals and 14 assists. As he now set sails to the top flight of Indian football, Mumbai City FC faithfuls will expect him to gel in the Indian Super League as well.

Speaking on the club's latest acquisition, head coach Petr Kratky said:

"We were keeping a close eye on Noufal for a while, and I am delighted to welcome him to Mumbai City FC. His remarkable pace and skilful footwork in setting up goals for his teammates make him a valuable addition to our team. I am looking forward to having him in our squad and working with him."

Mumbai City FC's preparations for upcoming season

Mumbai City FC have let go of some of their key players from the title-winning season. These names include skipper Rahul Bheke, Alberto Noguera and Jorge Pereyra Diaz, all of whom have reportedly joined Bengaluru FC. The only foreigner whom the club has been able to retain is Tiri, who will now be playing his 10th Indian Super League season.

Among the Indian contingent, the club recently announced the contract extension of defender Valpuia and has now added winger Noufal PN to the ranks.