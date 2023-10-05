ISL News: Kolkata derby postponed among other fixtures

In a major development, the Indian Super League (ISL) has announced that the Kolkata derby between two giants of Indian football as well as the city itself - Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal - has been postponed. It will not be played on October 28 as per the earlier schedule.

The governing body of the tournament has not quite given a reason as to why they have chosen to do so. But presumably, it is because of the Kolkata police's difficulty in providing security to matchgoers given that Bangladesh and the Netherlands play each other on the same day at the Eden Gardens in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Pakistan cricket team is also due to arrive in the city on the same day. Some delayed Durga idol immersion rituals may also require additional security. If this is indeed the case, then the ISL has taken the wise decision to postpone the derby given the heightened emotions it draws from its patrons.

It will be next to impossible for Kolkata's police to provide security arrangements at the Salt Lake Stadium with so many other events taking place across the town. The ISL has not yet intimated the date to which the derby has been postponed.

It needs to be remembered that two Kolkata derbies have already taken place this season in the Durand Cup. While East Bengal emerged victorious in the first, Mohun Bagan SG won the second, which was incidentally the final of the aforementioned tournament.

Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City and FC Goa among other clubs affected by the change in schedule

The derby is not the only game of East Bengal's that has been rescheduled. Another game of theirs, this time on October 21 against FC Goa, is now slated to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on the same day in an early 5:30 pm IST kickoff.

It must be disappointing for the East Bengal supporters to miss out on watching their club play at home, but presumably, this has been done due to the Durga Puja festivities in the City of Joy. Naturally, the police's hands will be tied.

Hyderabad FC will travel to the City of Dreams to play Mumbai City FC on October 28. Earlier slated to be a 5:30 pm IST kickoff, it has now been altered to fill the prime time slot vacated by the non-event of the Kolkata derby. It will now start at 8 pm IST at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri.