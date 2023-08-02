ISL officially announces Punjab FC as the latest entrant to the top-tier league

After months of speculation, the Indian Super League (ISL) finally confirmed the participation of Punjab FC in the top-tier league from the upcoming 2023-24 season onwards.

Owing to their I-League 2022-23 triumph, the Warriors become the first club to be promoted to the ISL on sporting criteria.

In a statement, an ISL spokesperson welcomed Punjab to the league.

"We are delighted to welcome Punjab FC to the Indian Super League family. Punjab FC’s promotion to ISL will further expedite the growing fan affinity and footprint of the game in India. It brings a new wave of enthusiasm, talent and determination into the league, representing the passionate football fans from Punjab," the spokesperson stated.

"As ISL celebrates its 10th year this season, the league remains committed to delivering on its promise of fostering an inclusive and strong league ecosystem aimed at taking Indian football to new heights,” they further added.

Punjab FC will become the 12th team in the ISL this season. Moreover, Punjab will be the 11th different city to participate in the competition. This will increase the representation from the northern states of India.

Previously, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had approved the Premier 1 License for the club in May, confirming their participation in the ISL 2023-24 season.

But still, the wait for an official confirmation from the league itself was awaited. Punjab FC were given the license based on their decision to shift base to Delhi and play from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

How are Punjab FC shaping up for the ISL 2023-24 season?

Since getting the nod from the AIFF about their participation in the top-tier league, Punjab FC have been moving stealthily in the transfer market.

The Warriors have already made some crucial signings, along with extending the contract of their old guards, who led them to I-League glory.

Kiran Limbu, Juan Mera, and Luka Majcen were the three overseas players who Punjab FC decided to retain, while as reported by Sportskeeda earlier, they eyeing a move for a Serbian and a French footballer. Not much detail is still known about these two signings.

Meanwhile, Wilmar Jordan Gil, who had an explosive stint with NorthEast United FC last season, is also close to joining the club.

On the Indian front, the club has secured the services of young talents like Melroy Assisi, Kingslee Fernandes, Amarjit Singh, Prasanth K, Nikhil Prabhu, and Leon Augustine among many others.

While they might not be the strongest team on paper, Punjab FC definitely have procured some fine talents. Marshaled by head coach Staikos Vergetis they could emerge to be a menace for many ISL heavyweights.