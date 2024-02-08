ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match

Bengaluru FC have moved to the sixth position in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table following a 1-0 victory over rivals Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday, February 7.

They have 14 points from as many games, having won three, drawn five, and lost six matches in the ISL 2023-24. The Blues have a goal difference of -8, having scored 14 goals and conceded 22.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have slipped to the 10th position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 12 points from 13 matches. They have registered seven loss, three wins, and as many draws in the 10th edition of the league.

The Marina Machans have a negative goal difference of -8, having scored 15 goals and conceded 23.

Odisha FC are placed atop the ISL 2023-24 standings with 30 points from 14 games, while FC Goa are second with 27 points from 11 encounters.

Kerala Blasters FC (26 points), Mumbai City FC (22 points), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (20 points) are third, fourth, and fifth, respectively in the ISL 2023-24 points table.

Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC are seventh and eighth, respectively with 13 points each. The Red Miners have three win, four draws and seven losses in the tournament, while the Highlanders have registered a couple of wins, seven draws, and four losses in the competition.

Punjab FC have a score difference of -2, which has put them above Bengaluru FC (score difference of -5) in the ISL standings.

East Bengal FC are ninth with 12 points from 11 matches. They are placed above Chennaiyin FC, due to a better goal difference of three. Punjab FC (11 points) and Hyderabad FC (four points) are the last two teams in the ISL points table.

Ryan Williams guides Bengaluru FC to a 1-0 victory

Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in the latest ISL 2023-24 outing at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Ryan Williams found the back of the net in the 62nd minute to hand the Blues vital victory.