ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match

Odisha FC have retained the top spot in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 0-0 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday, February 24.

They have 32 points from 16 matches, including nine wins, five draws, and a couple of losses. The Kalinga Warriors have a goal difference of 14, having scored 26 goals and conceded 14 thus far in the competition.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan have retained the third position in the standings with 30 points from 15 matches. They have registered nine wins, three draws, and as many losses so far in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

The Kolkata giants have a score difference of 10, having scored 28 and conceded 18 goals in the tournament.

Bengaluru FC (previously 10th) have climbed two spots to occupy the eighth position in the Indian Super League standings following a 2-1 victory over Hyderabad FC on Saturday.

They have 18 points from 17 outings, having won four, drawn six, and lost seven matches in the tournament. The Blues have a goal difference of -9, having scored 17 goals and conceded 26 thus far.

As a result, East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC have slipped to the ninth and 10th positions, respectively in the Indian Super League standings. Both franchises have 15 points each from as many games.

Hyderabad FC continue to hold the wooden spoon in the ISL 2023-24 points table with four points from 16 matches, including four draws and 12 losses. They have a goal difference of -23, having scored six goals and conceded 29.

Kerala Blasters FC to take on FC Goa in upcoming ISL 2023-24 match

Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the last Matchday 16 fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Sunday, February 25. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi and will commence at 7:30 pm IST.