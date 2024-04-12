ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have retained the second spot in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 4-0 win over Bengaluru FC on Thursday (April 11).

The Kolkata-based club have 45 points from 21 encounters, having won 14 matches, lost four, and drawn three. They have a goal difference of 20, scoring 45 goals and conceding 25 thus far in the competition.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have finished 10th in the Indian Super League 2023-24 with 22 points from as many games, including five wins, seven draws, and 10 losses. The Blues have a goal difference of -14, having scored 20 goals and conceded 34.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant keep ISL Shield hopes alive with 4-0 win over the Blues

Hector Yuste opened the scoring for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 17th minute to hand the Kolkata Giants a 1-0 lead. Bengaluru FC went into the half-time break trailing by a goal.

Manvir Singh (51'), Anirudh Thapa (54'), and Armando Sadiku (59') scored a goal each in the second half to guide Mohun Bagan to a comfortable 4-0 victory on Thursday.

They will face Mumbai City FC in their final league-stage contest as both teams will fight for the ISL 2023-24 Shield. Here are the scenarios for both teams to win the ISL Shield:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Defeat Mumbai City FC on April 15

Mumbai City FC

Win/Draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (avoid a loss)

ISL 2023-24: Remaining league stage fixtures (All Times mentioned in IST)

Friday, April 12 - Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, April 13 - NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, April 14 - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, 7:30 PM IST

Monday, April 15 - Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, 7:30 PM IST