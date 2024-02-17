ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match

Chennaiyin FC have climbed three spots to occupy the eighth position in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points following a 1-0 victory over Southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC on Friday, February 16.

The Marina Machans have 15 points from 14 encounters, having won four, drawn three, and lost seven matches in the ongoing edition of the tournament. They have a negative goal difference of -7, having scored 16 goals and conceded 23.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC have retained the fourth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings despite a loss to Chennaiyin FC.

They have 26 points from 15 games, winning eight and losing five matches. Their remaining two matches ended in draws. The Blasters have a goal difference of three, having scored 19 goals and conceded 16 in the competition.

Bengaluru FC (15 points), Punjab FC (14 points), and East Bengal FC (12 points) slip by a position each to ninth, tenth, and 11th, respectively. The Blues and the Shers have played 15 matches each, while the Bengal-based club have played 13 matches in the tournament.

Home side Chennaiyin FC edge past Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 in Indian Super League 2023-24 clash

Left-back Aakash Sangwan found the back of the net in the 60th minute to guide the home side to a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters FC on Friday.

Despite bagging three full points, the home side will be upset as they will miss the services of right-back Ankit Mukherjee for their upcoming match against giants Mumbai City FC.

The 27-year-old got a yellow card in the 54th minute and was again booked in the 81st minute to be sent off the pitch. Sarthak Golui is expected to replace Ankit as the right-back when the Marina Machans host the Islanders on Friday, February 23.