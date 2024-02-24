ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match

Mumbai City FC have moved to the second position in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table following a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC on Friday, February 23.

Mumbai now have 31 points from 15 matches, having won nine, drawn four, and lost a couple of games. They have a goal difference of 13, scoring 25 goals and conceding 12 so far in the competition.

As a result of Mumbai City FC's win, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have slipped to third position with 29 points from 14 matches. The Kolkata giants have registered nine wins, two draws, and three losses in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League as of yet.

Moreover, they have a goal difference of 10, having scored 28 goals and conceded only 10 so far in the Indian Super League 2023-24.

Chennaiyin FC have retained the ninth position in the standings with 15 points from as many games, winning four, and losing eight. Their remaining three matches have ended in draws. The Marina Machans have a goal difference of -9, having scored 16 and conceded 25 goals in the tournament.

Bipin Singh's brace guides Mumbai City FC to 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC

The Islanders registered a comfortable 2-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC on Friday, away from home at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Bipin Singh found the back of the net in the 71st minute to hand Mumbai City FC a 1-0 lead in the game. He completed his brace by putting one past Chennaiyin FC's goalkeeper Debjit Majumder in stoppage time of the second half.

The hosts had a total of eight shots with three on target. However, they failed to convert a single goal, leading to a defeat in front of their home crowd. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC had a total of 20 shots, including eight on target of which they managed to convert a couple of them.