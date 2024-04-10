ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match

Chennaiyin FC have moved to the sixth position in Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points following a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United FC on Tuesday.

The Marina Machans have 27 points from 21 matches, having won eight, lost 10, and drawn three. They have a goal difference of -7, having scored 25 goals and conceded 32 thus far in the competition.

As a result, East Bengal FC slipped to seventh position with 24 points from 21 matches, including nine losses, six wins, and as many draws. They have a goal difference of one, having scored 26 goals and conceded 25.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have failed to qualify for the playoffs and is currently placed eighth. They have 23 points from 21 matches, winning five, losing eight, and drawing as many games.

The Highlanders have a goal difference of -7, scoring 27 goals and conceding 34 thus far in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

Earlier in the day, FC Goa defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in a goal-fest to move up the ISL 2023-24 points. They are third in the standings with 42 points in 21 matches, including 12 wins, six draws, and three draws.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant also have 42 points but a place second due to a better goal difference of 16, having scored 41 goals and conceded 25. Meanwhile, the Guars have scored 35 goals and conceded 20. Thus, they have a goal difference of 15.

Odisha FC have slipped to fourth position with 39 points from 21 matches and a goal difference of 15. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are 10th with 21 points from 22 matches and a goal difference of -5.

ISL Playoffs: Qualification Scenario for Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC

Chennaiyin FC

Win/draw against FC Goa (or) East Bengal FC should lose against Punjab FC

East Bengal FC

Win against Punjab FC

Chennaiyin FC should lose against FC Goa