ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match

Chennaiyin FC have climbed to the 10th position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 2-1 victory over table-toppers Odisha FC on Sunday, March 3.

The Marina Machans have 18 points from 17 matches, including five wins, three draws, and nine losses. They have a goal difference of -9, having scored 18 goals and conceded 27.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC have retained the top spot in the standings despite a loss to the Chennai-based franchise. They have 35 points from 18 encounters, winning 10, and losing three matches. Their remaining five matches ended in draws.

The Kalinga Warriors have a goal difference of 14, having scored 31 goals and conceded 17 in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

Speaking of the match, Ankit Mukherjee opened the scoring for Chennaiyin FC in the sixth minute. Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro took the corner and played the ball into the box to find Ankit, who headed the ball into the net.

The hosts enjoyed a 1-0 lead till the 78th minute, just before Roy Krishna equalized for Odisha FC. Jordan Murray (90+4') found the back of the net in the stoppage time to ensure Chennaiyin FC registered a hard-fought 2-0 victory and took three full points.

The Marina Machans will play their next ISL match at home against the struggling Hyderabad FC on Saturday, March 9. Meanwhile, Odisha will lock horns with Bengaluru FC on March 30 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in their upcoming Indian Super League fixture.

Hyderabad FC to play NorthEast United FC on March 4

Hyderabad FC will host NorthEast United FC in an ISL fixture on Monday, March 4, at the Gachibowli Stadium. A win for the hosts will still keep them in the last position, while a win for the Highlanders will see them break into the top 6.