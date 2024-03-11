ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have climbed two spots to occupy the top position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 3-1 victory over rivals East Bengal FC on Sunday, March 10.

The Kolkata Giants have 36 points from 17 matches, including 11 wins, three draws, and as many losses. They have a goal difference of 15, having scored 34 goals and conceded 19.

As a result of Mohun Bagan's victory in the Kolkata Derby, Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC slipped to the second and third positions, respectively. The Islanders have 36 points from 18 matches, having won 10, lost two, and drawn six.

Despite having the same number of points as Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Mumbai-based club is second in the standings due to an inferior goal difference of 14. Odisha FC, on the other hand, have 35 points and a goal difference of 14 after 18 matches.

East Bengal FC have retained the 10th position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 18 points from 19 matches. They have registered four wins, six draws, and nine losses in the 10th edition of the competition.

The Red and Gold Brigade have a goal difference of -2, having scored 20 goals and conceded 22 thus far in the tournament.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat East Bengal FC 3-1 in Kolkata Derby

Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated East Bengal FC 3-1 in the much-awaited Kolkata Derby on Sunday, March 10. The match took place at the Salt Lake Stadium in West Bengal.

Jason Cummins (27') and Liston Colaco (36') scored a goal each for Mohun Bagan in the first half. Dimitri Petratos converted a penalty in the 45+3rd minute to make the score 3-0 at half-time.

East Bengal FC's Saul Crespo found the back of the net in the 53rd minute. However, his efforts weren't enough to bring East Bengal back into the game as they fell short by a couple of goals.