ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match

Mumbai City FC have climbed to the fourth position in the ISL 2023-24 points table following their 1-0 victory over East Bengal FC on Tuesday, February 13.

The Islanders have 25 points from 13 encounters, having won seven, drawn four, and lost a couple of games in the ongoing edition of the league. Mumbai City have a goal difference of nine, having scored 21 goals and conceded 12.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC have remained in the 10th position in the ISL standings with 12 points from 13 matches. They have registered a couple of wins, six draws, and five losses in the competition.

The Kolkata giants a goal difference of one, having scored 15 and conceded 14 goals thus far in the tournament.

Odisha FC are atop the standings with 31 points, while FC Goa (28 points), and Kerala Blasters (26 points) are placed second and third, respectively. Mohun Bagan Super Giant are fifth with 23 points.

NorthEast United FC (16 points), Bengaluru FC (15 points), Jamshedpur FC (14 points), and Punjab FC (14 points) are placed between sixth and ninth in the ISL points table.

Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC are the last two teams in the table with 12 and four points, respectively.

Iker Guarrotxena guides Mumbai City FC to a 1-0 victory against East Bengal FC

Mumbai City FC defeated East Bengal FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League 2023-24 contest on Tuesday, February 13. Iker Guarrotxena scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute to guide Mumbai City FC to a comfortable 1-0 victory at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Islanders will play their next match against Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, February 18. Meanwhile, the East Bengal will square off against Hyderabad FC at the Gachibowli Stadium the day before.