ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC match

East Bengal FC (previously 11th) have moved to the eighth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following their 1-0 victory over Hyderabad FC on Saturday, February 17.

The Kolkata giants have 15 points from 14 encounters, having won three, drawn six, and lost five matches. East Bengal have a goal difference of two, scoring 16 and conceding 14.

The Red and Gold Brigade's win over the Nizams has seen Chennaiyin FC slip to the ninth position in the standings. Chennaiyin FC also have 15 points from 14 matches but are ranked below East Bengal FC due to a negative goal difference of -7.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC continue to stay at the bottom of the ISL 2023-24 points table with four points from 15 matches. They have drawn four, lost 11, won none, and have a goal difference of -22.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have moved to the second position, courtesy of their 4-2 win against NorthEast United FC. The Mariners have 29 points from 14 matches, having won nine, drawn two, and lost three matches. Moreover, they have a goal difference of 10, having scored 28 goals and conceded 18.

FC Goa have slipped to the third position following Mohan Bagan SG's victory over NorthEast United FC. The Gaurs have 28 points and a goal difference of 10 from 14 matches, having won nine, lost three, and drawn a couple.

The Highlanders have retained the seventh position in the standings with 16 points from 15 matches, winning three, and losing five. They have drawn their remaining seven matches in the Indian Super League 2023-24.

NorthEast United FC have a goal difference of -6, having scored 19 goals and conceded 25.

Mumbai City FC to host Bengaluru FC in upcoming ISL 2023-24 match

The last match of Matchday 15 of the Indian Super League 2023-24 will take place between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC on Sunday, February 18. The match is scheduled to be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and will commence at 7:30 pm IST.

Sunday, February 18

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, 19:30 IST