ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match

Mumbai City FC have retained the top spot in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings following a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC on Monday, April 1.

They have 44 points from 20 matches, having won 13, drawn five, and lost a couple of games. The Islanders have a goal difference of 23, having scored 39 goals and conceded 16 so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC remain at the bottom of the ISL 2023-24 standings with eight points from 20 matches, including one win, five draws, and 14 losses. The Nizams have a goal difference of -27, having conceded 36 goals and only scored nine so far in the competition.

The Hyderabad-based club are the only team that are out of the ISL 2023-24 Playoffs race. Four teams - Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Odisha FC, and FC Goa have secured a place in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, seven teams fight for the remaining two spots in the ISL Playoffs. The teams still in contention are Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC, East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, and NorthEast United FC.

Mumbai City FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-0 away from home

Mumbai City FC defeated Hyderabad FC 3-0 at the latter's home to strengthen their position at the top of the Indian Super League standings.

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a goal in the 18th minute, while Mehtab Singh found the back of the net in the 31st minute to hand the Islanders a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz converted a penalty in the 90th minute to ensure Mumba City FC registered a convincing 3-0 victory over the Nizams. The Islanders converted three out of six shots on target, while Hyderabad FC has only two shots on target.