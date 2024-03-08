ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match

Mumbai City FC have moved atop the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC on Friday, March 8.

The Islanders have 36 points from 18 matches, including 10 wins, six draws, and a couple of losses. The former ISL Shield winners have a goal difference of 14, having scored 30 goals and conceded 16 thus far in the competition.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have climbed by a spot and currently occupy the sixth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 21 points from 19 encounters.

They have registered five wins, six draws, and eight losses in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The Men of Steel have a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded 24 goals each.

As a result of the 1-1 draw between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, two clubs have slipped in the points table.

Odisha FC have slid to the second position with 35 points from 18 matches, while Bengaluru FC have dropped to the seventh position with 21 points from 18 encounters.

Although both Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru have the same number of points, the Blues are below in standings due to a negative goal difference of -8.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City ends in a draw

Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC played out a thrilling 1-1 draw on Friday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Javier Siverio scored a goal in the 60th minute for the Red Miners, which Mumbai City FC's Lallianzuala equalized in the 74th minute.

The hosts were down to 10 men for the last few minutes as Daniel Chima Chukwu received his second yellow card of the match.

Jamshedpur FC had four of their 11 shots on target, while Mumbai City FC had eight out of their 16 shots on target.