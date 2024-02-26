ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa match

Kerala Blasters FC have replaced FC Goa in the fourth position of the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 4-2 victory over FC Goa on Sunday, February 24.

The Tuskers have 29 points from 16 matches, including nine wins, five losses, and a couple of draws. They have a goal difference of five, having scored 23 and conceded 18 thus far in the league.

Meanwhile, the Guars have slipped to the fifth position in the standings with 28 points from 15 matches, including eight wins, four draws, and three losses. They have a goal difference of eight, having scored 21 goals and conceded 13.

The remaining 10 teams have no changes in their positions in the ISL 2023-24 points after the game on Matchday 16.

Kerala Blasters FC stage a comeback against FC Goa in the final fixture on Matchday 16

Rowlin Borges struck in the seventh minute, handing FC Goa an early lead in the game. Their lead was doubled when Mohammad Yasir found the back of the net 10 minutes later. Riding on the back of two goals, FC Goa went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

Kerala Blasters FC entered the second half with a strong plan of action to defeat the Gaurs and executed their plan to perfection. Daisuke Sakai (51') and Fedor Cernych (88') scored a goal each, while Dimitrios Diamantakos scored a brace for the Blasters.

Dimitrios converted a penalty in the 81st minute and scored his second goal in the 84th minute. The Yellow Army made a comeback into the game, defeating FC Goa 4-2.

FC Goa will play their next match away from home against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday, February 28. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC will take on Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, March 2.