ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match

Kerala Blasters FC trounced Mumbai City FC 2-0 in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 meeting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, December 24.

With this victory, Kerala Blasters FC are now level with leaders FC Goa on 23 points after playing two matches more than the latter. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC have slipped one place in the ISL standings.

In the other game, Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC shared the spoils after playing a 1-1 draw earlier in the day. However, there was no change in their respective league positions after the result.

Kerala Blasters FC are still second in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 23 points in 11 matches with seven wins, two draws, and two losses. They are still behind FC Goa at the top with 23 points in nine matches. The Gaurs have a goal difference of +11 compared to Kerala Blaster FC's goal difference of +6.

Mumbai City FC have now slipped to fourth position in the Indian Super League standings with 19 points in 10 matches. They have five wins, four losses, and one draw in their account.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants have now moved to third in the Indian Super League standings with 19 points after nine matches. Both Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants have a goal difference of +6 but the latter has one game in hand.

NorthEast United FC are eighth in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table with 11 points in 10 matches courtesy of two wins, five draws, and four losses. Bengaluru FC follow them in ninth place with 11 points in 11 matches. They have two wins, five draws, and four losses against their name.

In the first game of the day, NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC played a 1-1 draw. Nestor Albiach broke the deadlock for NorthEast United FC in the 86th minute, calmly converting a penalty. However, Sivasakthi Narayanan headed a ball from the freekick in the 95th minute to rescue a point for Bengaluru FC.

On the other hand, two first-half goals were enough for Kerala Blasters FC to topple the fellow top-four side Mumbai City FC. Dimitrios Diamantakos opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a creative play inside the penalty box.

Meanwhile, Kwame Peprah sent a brilliant low shot from the edge of the box to double the lead in the first half's injury time. No goals were scored during the second half and Kerala Blasters secured a 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC.