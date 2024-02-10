ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC match 

Saturday’s early kick-off witnessed NorthEast United FC clinching a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Kalinga Super Cup champions, East Bengal FC. In the second game of the evening, the other Kolkata giant, Mohun Bagan SG, secured a rather comfortable 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Heading into the game, East Bengal were on a 12-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. On the other hand, NorthEast United, despite showcasing glimpses of their quality, were in an eight-game winless streak in the Indian Super League.

Juan Pedro Benali rallied the Highlander Brigade to support their team in the pre-match press conference and they certainly delivered. The team also responded with a stunning start, opening the scoring in the fourth minute courtesy of debutant Tomi Juric.

NorthEast United continued to exploit gaps in East Bengal’s midfield and proved lethal on the counterattack to double their lead in the fifteenth minute. Nestor Albiach, the provider of the first goal, turned goalscorer to send the Highlanders into a frenzy.

Carles Cuadrat wanted a response from his side after a lackluster first half, and they did exactly early in the second period. Nandhakumar Sekar found the net for the third time this season, halving the deficit.

However, just as the Torchbearers began to gain momentum, NorthEast United FC struck again, with Juric netting a stunning goal from outside the box to put the game to bed. Despite late nerves, particularly after Cleiton Silva pulled a goal back for East Bengal, NorthEast United defended resolutely to secure all three points.

This crucial win propelled them to the coveted final playoff spot, currently sitting on 16 points, two points above Jamshedpur FC. Meanwhile, East Bengal remained ninth in the standings with 12 points, though they have two games in hand over Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, and NorthEast United.

Mohun Bagan SG move into the top four after victory over Hyderabad FC

While the arch-rivals failed to notch up a victory, Mohun Bagan returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over the bottom-ranked team, Hyderabad FC.

The Mariners entered the match in dire need of a win, having gone winless in their last four ISL games, resulting in a drop to fifth place in the table. Antonio Habas named an attacking lineup and started both Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos upfront.

After a promising start, Mohun Bagan took the lead in the 12th minute from a set-piece opportunity. Petratos’ corner caused chaos in the box, eventually falling kindly to Anirudh Thapa, who scored his first goal in Green and Maroon.

Although Hyderabad had their moments, Mohun Bagan extended their lead in stoppage time of the first half. Manvir Singh found space in the penalty area before delivering a pinpoint cross that Cummings converted.

While Mohun Bagan had numerous opportunities to further extend their lead, they opted to take their foot off the gas to secure a 2-0 victory. With 23 points to their name, this win propelled them to fourth place in the table over Mumbai City FC. They now trail league leaders Odisha FC by eight points but have three games in hand.

In contrast, Hyderabad FC remained winless and bottom of the table with only four points. Their next challenge awaits against East Bengal on February 17th in Hyderabad, while Mohun Bagan will lock horns with second-placed FC Goa on February 14.