ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC match

Chennaiyin FC (previously 11th) have climbed two spots to occupy the ninth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 3-2 victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday, March 31.

They have 21 points from 19 matches, including six wins, three draws, and 10 losses thus far in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League. The Marina Machans have a goal difference of -9, having scored 21 goals and conceded 30.

Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC are placed seventh and eighth, respectively, with 21 points each. The Men of Steel have a goal difference of -3 and are thus placed above Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC. They have scored 24 and conceded 27.

Meanwhile, the Shers have a goal difference of -7 and are thus placed above the former champions. The new entrants have scored 23 goals and conceded 30 in the landmark edition of the Indian top-tier league.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, on the other hand, have retained the second position in the ISL 2023-24 points table despite a 2-3 loss to Chennaiyin FC. They have 39 points from 19 matches, having won 12, lost four, and drawn three matches.

The Kolkata Giants have a goal difference of 15, having scored 40 goals and conceded 25 thus far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

Which teams have qualified for the ISL 2023-24 playoffs?

Mumbai City FC (41 points), Mohun Bagan SG (39 points), Odisha FC (36 points) and FC Goa (36 points) are the top four teams in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table. They have also secured places in the ISL Playoffs and have played 19 matches apiece.

Kerala Blasters FC are on the verge of qualifying and are just one win away from making it to the next round of the competition.