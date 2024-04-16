ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have moved to the top of the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC in the final league stage fixture on Monday (April 15).

They have 48 points from 22 matches, having won 15 games, lost four, and drawn three. The Kolkata-based franchise have a goal difference of 21, having scored 47 goals and conceded 26.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC slipped to the second position and failed to defend the ISL Shield. The Islanders finished their campaign with 47 points from 22 encounters, including 14 wins, five draws, and three losses.

They have a goal difference of 23, having scored 42 goals and conceded 19. The Mumbai-based club had to avoid a loss against Mohun Bagan to win the ISL Shield. However, they failed to do so.

FC Goa's dream of a Top 2 finish came to an end as they slipped to the third position. They have 45 points from 22 games, including 13 wins, six draws, and three losses. The Gaurs have a goal difference of 18, having scored 39 goals and conceded 21.

Odisha FC (39 points), Kerala Blasters FC (33 points), and Chennaiyin FC (27 points) finished third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. They were the three other teams to secure a place in the ISL playoffs.

NorthEast United FC (26 points), Punjab FC (24 points), East Bengal FC (24 points), Bengaluru FC (22 points), Jamshedpur FC (21 points), and Hyderabad FC (eight points) finished between seventh and 12th in the ISL 2023-24 standings.

ISL 2023/24 Playoffs: Full List of fixtures and match timings in IST

Friday, April 19: Knockout 1 - Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters, 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 20: Knockout 2 - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, April 23: Semi-Final 1 (1st Leg) - Winner of Knockout 1 vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, April 24: Semi-Final 2 (1st Leg) - Winner of Knockout 2 vs Mumbai City FC

Sunday, April 28: Semi-Final 1 (2nd Leg) - Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Winner of Knockout 1

Monday, April 29: Semi-Final 2 (2nd Leg) - Mumbai City FC vs Winner of Knockout 2

