ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Odisha FC vs FC Goa match

Odisha FC have retained the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table following a 1-1 draw against FC Goa on Friday, February 9.

The Kalinga Warriors have 31 points from 15 games, having won nine matches, drawn four, and lost a couple of games. They have a goal difference of 14, having scored 28 goals and conceded 14.

Meanwhile, FC Goa continue to occupy the second position in the points table after a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC. They have 28 points from 12 matches, having registered eight wins and four draws.

The Gaurs have a goal difference of 13, having scored 19 goals and conceded six in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

Kerala Blasters FC (26 points), Mumbai City FC (22 points), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (20 points), and Bengaluru FC (14 points) are placed third, fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, in the ISL 2023-24 points table.

Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC are seventh and eighth in the ISL standings with 13 points each from 14 and 13 matches, respectively.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC are placed ninth and 10th, respectively, in the table with 12 points apiece. The Kolkata-based club have played 11 matches, while the Marina Machans have played 13 games so far in the competition.

Debutants Punjab FC are 11th with 11 points from 13 games, while Hyderabad FC are placed at the bottom of the points table with four points from 13 encounters.

Odisha FC play a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in ISL 2023-24

Roy Krishna opened the scoring for Odisha FC in the fourth minute, with Jay Gupta equalizing in the 37th minute. The match ultimately finished 1-1.