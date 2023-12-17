ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match

Odisha FC (previously fifth) have moved to the fourth position in the ISL points table 2023-24 with a 3-0 victory over struggling Hyderabad FC on Sunday, December 17.

They have 17 points from nine matches, having won five, lost two, and drawn two. The Odisha-based club are placed below FC Goa (20 points), Kerala Blasters FC (20 points), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (19 points) who are placed first, second, and third, respectively.

Mumbai City FC (16 points) and Chennaiyin FC (12 points) are placed fifth and sixth in the ISL 2023-24 points table, respectively.

SC East Bengal, NorthEast United FC, and Bengaluru FC have 10 points each in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

East Bengal find themselves in seventh place with a goal difference of three, while NorthEast United are placed eighth with a goal difference of -5.

Meanwhile, the Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC are placed ninth in the ISL points table with a goal difference of -7.

Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC are placed 10th and 11th in the Indian Super League standings, with six and five points, respectively.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, continue to occupy the last position in the standings with just four points. They have drawn four and lost six matches thus far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

The Hyderabad-based club are still in search of their first ISL 2023-24 victory.

ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna's brace guides Odisha FC to comfortable victory against Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC were up against Hyderabad FC in the last match of matchday 10 in ISL 2023-24 on Sunday, December 17. The match took place at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Roy Krishna opened the scoring for Odisha FC in the 30th minute of the game. They doubled their lead when defender Mourtada Fall found the back of the net in the 40th minute.

Odisha FC had a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time. However, Roy Krishna put one more into the net in second-half stoppage time to ensure the Juggernauts register a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC.