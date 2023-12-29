ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match

After hammering Jamshedpur FC 4-1 on Friday in their final clash before the AFC Asian Cup break, Odisha FC jumped to second on the points table with 24 points from 12 appearances.

The margin of the victory also further allowed the Juggernauts to extend their goal difference to 10. They are closely followed by FC Goa, who are third in the standings but will play later in the day. Currently, Odisha are three points behind table-toppers Kerala Blasters, who have accumulated 26 points from their 12 matches.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC had an opportunity to break into the knockout spots tonight with a victory but they have squandered the opportunity. The Red Miners will go into the break with nine points from 12 appearances, languishing in the 10th position.

Odisha FC's tenacity and pragmatism blow away Jamshedpur FC

Referring to the points table and form chart, the Sergio Lobera-led outfit were the clear favorites coming into the fixture, and they re-established the same with a fiery start.

But in the face of the incessant pressure, the Red Miners were able to soak it all up. After seven winless outings, Jamshedpur returned to winning ways in their previous fixture and building on the momentum sealed an unlikely early lead in the 23rd minute.

Jeremy Manzorro pinned a cross-field pass to carve open the Odisha defense but Jerry Lalrinzuala was perfectly positioned to intercept the ball. But the full-back's lackadaisical touch setup allowed Rei Tachikawa to unleash a vicious effort into the bottom corner. Even an outstretched Amrinder Singh failed to keep the ball from kissing the net.

The Kalinga Stadium were left silenced after the goal against the run-of-play but not for long. The hosts, rather than sulking, responded within four minutes to restore parity. After being set through down the right flank by Puitea, veteran Roy Krishna displayed his incredible quality as he whipped in a curling cross into the middle. Isak Ralte, perfectly positioned behind his marker, slotted home the equalizer.

While Odisha FC's first goal was a result of slick passing movement, the rest that followed in the first half was a result of great tenacity and clumsy defending from Jamshedpur FC. Krishna slotted home his opening goal of the night in the 36th minute, as he planted the ball into the open after getting at the end of a rebound from Deigo Mauricio's initial shot.

The tide had completely switched and soon after goalkeeper TP Rehenesh paved the way for the Kalinga Warriors to pull further ahead when he brought down Mauricio inside the box. The Brazilian marksman slammed the penalty straight down the throat of Rehenesh, but the Jamshedpur FC shot-stopper could only parry the effort into his net.

After the break, the game opened up further as Jamshedpur had nothing to lose, and Odisha were eager to extend their margin of victory. Chances appeared at both ends as Daniel Chima's effort was guided on the post by Amrinder and minutes later, Krishna had his driven shot kept out by Rehenesh.

A few more half chances popped up late in the night, but ultimately, the Kalinga Warriors, riding on their exploits in the first half, bagged the three points in their final match of the year.