ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Punjab FC vs FC Goa match

Punjab FC have climbed two spots to occupy the seventh position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 3-3 draw against FC Goa on Monday, March 11.

The Shers have 21 points from 19 matches, having won five, drawn six, and lost eight matches so far in the tournament. They have a goal difference of -7, having scored 23 goals and conceded 30.

As a result of the draw, Bengaluru FC (21 points from 18 matches) and NorthEast United FC (20 points from 18 matches) have slipped to the eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, and Punjab FC - All three clubs have 21 points each. However, Jamshedpur FC are above the other two franchises with a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded 24 goals each.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC is below the other two teams with a goal difference of -8, scoring 18 goals and conceding 26 goals so far in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

FC Goa retained the fourth position in the Indian Super League standings with 33 points from 18 matches, including nine wins, six draws, and three losses. The Guars have a goal difference of nine, having scored 26 goals and conceded 17.

Punjab FC and FC Goa play out a thrilling 3-3 draw

Carl McHugh scored the night's opening goal in the fifth minute to hand FC Goa a 1-0 lead in the game. The score read 1-0 in favor of the Gaurs at half-time.

Wilmar Jordan Gil (54'), and Luka Majcen (61') scored a goal each in the second half for Punjab FC to hand the Shers a one-goal lead in the match. However, Noah Sadaoui's penalty corner in the 72nd minute saw the scores level at 2-2.

Juan Mera found the back of the net for Punjab FC in the 78th minute, while FC Goa's Carlos Martinez put one past the goalkeeper in the 84th minute. The final read 3-3 as both teams shared one point each.