ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters match

Kerala Blasters FC continue to occupy the second position in the ISL standings after a comfortable 1-0 victory over Punjab FC in their previous Indian Super League 2023-24 outing.

They have 20 points from 10 matches, having won six matches, lost, and drawn a couple of them each. Kerala Blasters have scored 14 goals and conceded 10 goals thus far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC remain in the 11th position with five points and a goal difference of -9. They are yet to register a victory in the Indian Super League 2023-24.

The Punjab-based club have lost and drawn five matches each from 10 games.

FC Goa are placed atop the ISL 2023-24 standings with 20 points from eight matches. Additionally, they have a goal difference of eight, which gives them an upper hand.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (16 points), Mumbai City FC (15 points), Odisha FC (14 points), and Chennaiyin FC (12 points) are placed between third and sixth in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table.

NorthEast United FC (10 points), East Bengal (9 points), Bengaluru FC (7 points), and Jamshedpur FC (6 points) are the next four teams in the ISL standings.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are placed at the bottom of the ISL standings with four points from nine games. They have drawn four matches and lost five thus far.

ISL 2023-24: Which teams are yet to win and lose a match in the Indian Super League Season 10?

Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC are the only two teams that are yet to register their first victory of the Indian Super League Season 10.

Meanwhile, FC Goa, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Mumbai City FC are yet to lose a game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.