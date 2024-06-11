ISL: Rohit Kumar signs for Odisha FC

Odisha FC have brought in their first summer acquisition in the form of Indian defensive midfielder Rohit Kumar. The club announced Kumar's arrival on a two-year contract. Last season, the midfielder didn't feature extensively at Bengaluru FC and appeared only 13 times in the Indian Super League.

Now, after signing for Odisha FC, Rohit Kumar will fight for a place in the starting line-up with 26-year-old Puitea, who played an influential role in the Juggernauts' 2023-24 season.

After signing for Odisha FC, Rohit Kumar said:

“I’m thrilled & excited to be a part of the project here at Odisha FC. My conversations with the Coach have been very positive, and I’m looking forward to working under him and learning from him. I’ve watched his teams play for many years in the league and always wanted to challenge myself in this type of system. Teams coached by Sergio Lobera have always been difficult to play against, and I’m looking forward to seeing myself play this style of football."

Speaking on Rohit Kumar's inclusion to the Odisha FC setup, supremo and former ISL-winning head coach Sergio Lobera said:

“Rohit is a player I have liked a lot for a long time, he fits perfectly into our style of play, he is good with the ball and without the ball and he is very competitive.”

Rohit Kumar's challenge at Odisha FC

The 27-year-old has plied his trade in the Indian Super League for clubs like Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. Notably, Rohit Kumar has made 9 appearances for the Indian national team as well, with his debut coming in the Tri-Nation Cup in March 2023 after a splendid performance in midfield for Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022-23 season.

In the past season, he registered only 15 appearances across the Indian Super League and the Super Cup. But this time out, he'll be vying to win Sergio Lobera's trust and fixate his place in the Odisha FC XI.

Moreover, by performing well at the domestic level, Kumar would also want to garner attraction from the Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac.

