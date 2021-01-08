Most successful coach in the ISL revealed

The most successful coaches in terms of PPM (Points Per Match) in the Indian Super League (ISL) have been revealed. As per a recent revelation by German-based sports media outlet Transfermarkt, former Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat came out on top with a PPM of 1.78 in his 41 games in charge of the Blues.

These figures were recorded prior to ISL 7, and Spanish coaches dominate the list. Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera, who spent three fruitful years at FC Goa, came in at second place. Lobera had a PPM of 1.75 from his 56 games in the ISL. He is followed by fellow Spaniard Antonio López Habas, who manages ATK Mohun Bagan.

Sergio Lobera had three fruitful years at FC Goa.

Habas led ATK to two ISL titles (including the inaugural edition in 2014) in two separate stints and has coached a record 67 games in ISL with a PPM of 1.61. Habas, who is known for his animated behaviour on the touchline, also had a brief one-year spell at Pune City FC.

Former Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa, who guided the Islanders to the semis in his first season in charge, is placed fourth. The Portuguese has a PPM of 1.59 in 39 games.

Steve Coppell is 5th on the list with a PPM of 1.53 in 53 matches. The former Manchester United winger famously steered the Kerala Blasters to the final of ISL 2016 and has also had spells at Jamshedpur FC and ATK.

Marco Materazzi (Chennaiyin FC) and Zico (FC Goa), Alexandre Guimarães (Mumbai City FC), Eelco Schattorie (NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters), and David James (Kerala Blasters) complete the list.

Carles Cuadrat faces the axe halfway through ISL

The Spaniard was sacked on Wednesday after the Blues succumbed to a third straight defeat for the first time in ISL. Carles Cuadrat was in his fifth season with the club, having spent two years as a deputy to former coach Albert Roca before taking over as head coach.

Under Cuadrat, Bengaluru became the first and only team in the history of the ISL to top the league table and win the title in the same season. Naushad Moosa, who served as Cuadrat's assistant, has been instated as BFC's interim manager for the rest of the season.