ISL: Sandesh Jhingan in talks with ATK-Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC

Sandesh Jhingan could be on his way to ATK-Mohun Bagan or Mumbai City FC

On 19th May, 2020, Sportskeeda had reported that Sandesh Jhingan was on the verge of ending his association with the Kerala Blasters, bringing an end to his 6-year tenure at the club. And, now, in another revelation, Sportskeeda has learnt from its sources that the Indian defender is in talks with ISL champions ATK-Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

Sandesh Jhingan is wanted by top ISL clubs

Sandesh Jhingan is one of India’s best central defenders when fit and has been a vital cog in the Indian national team wheel as well. Though his 2019-20 season was completely disrupted by injuries, he still represents a sound option at the back, courtesy his defensive traits and the leadership he provides.

ATK-Mohun Bagan, despite winning the ISL crown in 2019-20, are on the lookout for defensive signings. None of Agus, Jon Johnson and Victor Mongil have committed their future to the club, meaning that the Kolkata-based outfit could be on the hunt for a central defender of Jhingan’s ilk.

Furthermore, the club would want to continue charting the upward trajectory they scaled in 2019-20, especially considering the merger with Mohun Bagan.

As for Mumbai City FC, the club is primed to oversee a major overhaul after having been acquired by City Football Group during the 2019-20 ISL season.

To put things into further perspective, Sandesh Jhingan has previously shared the same space with other Mumbai City FC players when the former was undergoing rehabilitation during the 2019-20 ISL campaign.

In fact, the Islanders have also been in talks with Tiri as they hope to bolster their rear-guard and mount a sustained assault on the ISL title.

Mumbai City FC have been very active in the transfer window, having reportedly acquired Ahmed Jahouh

Apart from the Spaniard, Mumbai City FC have also been heavily linked with Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Mourtada Fall, with Sergio Lobera also seemingly set to be handed the reins at the 2018-19 ISL semi-finalists.

Thus, at this juncture, it remains what the future holds for Sandesh Jhingan, although there seems to be no dearth of suitors for the Indian defender’s services.