ISL Transfer News: Alvaro Vasquez joins FC Goa on 2-year deal

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa announced the signing of Spanish forward Alvaro Vasquez on a two-year deal on Friday (June 24). This is the first official incoming for the club ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Barcelona-born forward started his stint in Indian football at Kerala Blasters FC. Partnering with Jorge Rolando Pereyra Díaz up front, Vasquez wreaked havoc on opposition defenses with his movement and ability to spot his teammates' runs.

Vasquez's contributions to the Yellow Tuskers' runners-up finish cannot be summed up by the eight goals he bagged in 23 appearances for the club.

Alvaro's kickstarted his career in Espanyol's youth setup and went on to play for the senior side, featuring in 60 games and scoring 10 goals. He later joined Getafe, for whom he played in 86 matches and scored 16 goals.

Alvaro made his way back to his childhood club after a short spell with English side Swansea City. He featured for another Spanish outfit, Sporting Gijon, where he played 53 games before being loaned out to CE Sabadell FC.

Alvaro Vasquez has also featured for the various age group teams of the Spanish national football team. At FC Goa, he will join head coach Carlos Pena as the two attempt to steer the club in the right direction.

The Gaurs have suffered in front of goal due to the lack of a proper forward and with Airam Cabrera unable to find his scoring boots, the issue was far from resolved last season.

FC Goa head coach in Goa to start preparations for upcoming season

Newly appointed FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena is already in the country and plotting to take the club back to the top of the league.

