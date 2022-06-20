ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Bengaluru FC winger Ashique Kuruniyan 

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweight ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) have announced the arrival of another star to bolster their plans for the upcoming season on Monday. Bengaluru FC winger Ashique Kuruniyan made his way into the ATKMB dressing room, the club announced on its social media handles.

The 25-year old left-footed winger made his debut for Bengaluru FC in the 2019-20 season and hasn't had to look back since. Bagging 17 appearances for the Blues in his debut, Ashique became a household name for the West Block Blues.

His journey with the Blues had a few obstacles along the way. In his second season with the club, Kuruniyan managed only eight caps, spending most of his time in the medical room nursing an injury.

However, he made a comeback in the 2021-22 season under former gaffer Marco Pezzaiuoli and despite being utilized as a left-back occasionally, showcased his abilities to the fullest. Bagging 13 caps last season for Bengaluru FC, the Malappuram-born pacy winger managed to live up to his name and ended up netting once for the Blues.

Ashique Kuruniyan also played an important role in national colors. The winger featured in two matches, against Afghanistan and Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup qualification. He was the reason for both the goals scored by the Indian team against the Afghans. Sunil Chhetri scored the first goal from a free-kick after Ashique Kuruniyan was fouled. Ashique then set up Sahal Abdul Samad, eventually bagging three points for the country.

ATK Mohun Bagan bagging the best names in the league

Earlier today, ATK Mohun Bagan announced the signing of Asish Rai, who was part of Hyderabad FC's ISL Trophy winning squad.

With the likes of Asish and Ashique, it can be stated that Juan Ferrando's side are set to play with a lot of width and pace.

Mohun Bagan finished third last season and will be keen to tighten the screws as they aim for the coveted title this year.

