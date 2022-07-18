ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC announce the signing of top-target Roy Krishna

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweight Bengaluru FC roped in Fijian international Roy Krishna on a two-year deal, the club announced on Monday. The 34-year-old parted ways with ATK Mohun Bagan last month and was a free agent before joining the Blues.

After the Mariners announced the departure of the star striker, reportedly, Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, and NorthEast United FC from the ISL were all interested in the former Wellington Phoenix forward.

So far, BFC have already acquired the services of Javi Hernandez, Faisal Ali, Hira Mondal, Prabir Das, and Amrit Gope. But Krishna's addition will give the Blues an added edge in the attacking third. The Fijian international has become an established entity in the ISL in the last three seasons.

In the 2021-22 season, the former Auckland City footballer registered seven goals and four assists in 16 appearances. Krishna was once the first name on the team sheet during Atletico de Kolkata's 2019 championship campaign. However, since Juan Ferrando took over the reins at ATKMB, the former A-League star has steadily fallen out of favour owing to the change in style.

Roy Krishna played in the NZFC and the A-League before moving to the ISL

Born in Labasa, Fiji, Krishna started out his professional career with local outfit Labasa FC before moving to New Zealand Football Championship side Waitakere United.

Despite interest from several clubs, including Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, Krishna continued with Waitakere for six seasons as he wasn't ready to move to Europe. He made 75 appearances and scored 55 goals for the NZFC side.

He spent a season with Waitakere's local rivals Auckland City FC before moving to A-League club Wellington Phoenix in January 2014. He scored his debut goal against Melbourne Heart on March 16 that very year.

After winning the Wellington Phoenix Player of the Year in the 2017-18 season and the Johnny Warren Medal for his performances the following season, Krishna parted ways with the Australian club. He was roped in by ATK and almost immediately guided the Kolkata side to glory. Atletico de Kolkata won the ISL title in the 2019-20 season thanks to 15 goals and six assists from Krishna in just 21 matches.

Following the merger, he continued to thrive under Antonio Lopez Habas even the following season, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists. Overall, Krishna has scored 36 goals and provided 18 assists in his 60 ISL appearances. Bengaluru FC and new gaffer Simon Grayson will be hoping for the Fijian to match or better those numbers with the Blues.

