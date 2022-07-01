ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC bag deals with youngsters Faisal Ali and Amrit Gope

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC announced on Friday (July 1) that they have acquired the services of two youngsters, Faisal Ali and Amrit Gope on two and three-year deals, respectively.

Gope, who most recently turned out for TRAU FC in the I-League, signed a deal that will see him at the club until the 2023-24 season. Meanwhile, former Mohammedan SC winger Faisal Ali’s deal runs through until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Amrit Gope, who joined TRAU in 2021, previously turned out for Jamshedpur FC Reserves between 2018 and 2019, making 12 appearances in the 2nd Division I-League.

Ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, the 22-year-old custodian was promoted to the senior team, where he was part of the Red Miners’ Indian Super League squad. Since his move to TRAU, Gope has made 16 appearances across two seasons in the I-League.

The former TRAU FC custodian expressed his feelings about completing a move to the ISL giants. In a statement, he said:

"I’m really happy to join Bengaluru FC, a club that presents me the opportunity to play with and learn from some of the best Indian players and foreigners. My target for the season is to work hard and help the team in whatever way I can. I’m also really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at the Kanteerava and meeting the West Block Blues, who I’ve heard so much about over the years."

Kolkata-born Faisal Ali started his senior football career in 2018 with Southern Samity and transferred to Bhawanipore FC only two years later. The 23-year-old sealed a move to Mohammedan SC in 2020 and finished sixth in the I-League 2020-21 season.

The following year, Ali was part of the Black Panthers squad that finished runners-up at the 2021 Durand Cup and was on target three times as they finished runners-up in the 2021-22 I-League.

An elated Ali said on securing a move to the Blues:

"Joining Bengaluru FC is a dream come true, and I’m really looking forward to being part of the family. I have wanted to play in the Indian Super League for quite some time now, and my goal is to help the team in every possible way that I can. I am also looking forward to further developing under Simon Grayson, and with the players that Bengaluru FC have in their squad."

Bengaluru FC aiming to bolster squad with youngsters

The duo joined Leon Augustine, Namgyal Bhutia, Lara Sharma, Parag Shrivas and Naorem Roshan Singh as part of the club's rebuild around youngsters. Club CEO Mandar Tamhane expressed his delight at securing the signature of the two rising stars and said:

"Faisal and Amrit are players we have had our eyes on for quite some time now. Over the last few seasons, they have stepped up in their respective teams and we are happy to bring them on board for next season. I am certain that, under Simon [Grayson], we will see them further develop and play a big part in our attempt to build a winning team."

The two stars from the I-League will join the Bengaluru FC first team in their pre-season training camp, along with fellow signings Prabir Das and Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far