ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC bolsters squad depth with four new signings

Adding more depth to their squad, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC have signed four youngsters, the club announced on Saturday.

Local boys Sudheer Kotikala and Ankith Padmanabhan, who were part of Karnataka's Santosh Trophy squad, have signed two and three-year deals respectively.

Meanwhile, defenders Clarence Fernandes and Felixson Conny Fernandes, who were scouted from the JSW Youth Cup, have signed three-year deals.

Bengaluru-born Ankith has previously represented Young Challengers FC, Ozone FC Bengaluru, and most recently Kickstart FC in the BDFA Super Division League.

He was previously involved with the Blues’ youth development program. Ankith is a striker whose six goals in eight games in the BDFA Super Division League became a deciding factor in the Blues' taking an interest in him.

Kotikala hails from Hubli and has scored nine goals for Kickstart FC in the 2020-21 BDFA Super Division League. He added eight more to his tally in the recently concluded Santosh Trophy, one short of the eventual top-scorer Jesin TK.

Shedding light on Ankith and Sudheer's acquisition in a press release by the Blues, club CEO Mandar Tamhane said:

"We have had our scouts at several Santosh Trophy games these last few seasons and Sudheer and Ankith’s names have come up as two of the brightest players, on multiple occasions.

"We believe that they have what it takes to develop and become potential first-team players for Bengaluru FC and as a club, it is important that we give the right opportunities to deserving local players as we look forward to the future."

JSW Youth Cup served as talent pool for Bengaluru FC

Defenders Clarence Fernandes and Felixson Fernandes were scouted by the Blues in the recently concluded JSW Youth Cup. Sharing his views in a press release by Bengaluru FC on the acquisition of the two young defenders, Mandar Tamhane said:

"The JSW Youth Cup presented us with the perfect opportunity to scout for talent, and I am glad that our coaches have used that platform to bring in two very talented youngsters in Clarence and Felixson.

"They were standout performers in their respective teams when we watched them, and I am sure that under the guidance of our youth coaches, they can take the next step and knock on the doors of our first team."

Clarence featured for the Dempo SC U18s while 19-year-old Felixson turned out for the RF Young Champs and featured in the RF Developmental League. Felixson helped his side to a fifth-place finish in the RF Developmental League. He has previously represented the youth teams at Churchill Brothers and FC Goa.

