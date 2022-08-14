ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC make headlines by roping in Sandesh Jhingan

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC announced the signing of Indian national team defender Sandesh Jhingan on Sunday, August 14. After two seasons with Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan, Jhingan will now don the blue jersey of the Karnataka-based side.

Sandesh Jhingan's announcement came as a surprise to many as the defender was reportedly looking at multiple offers, which included clubs outside India. However, the early Sunday morning announcement sent the Blues' fans into a state of frenzy.

The Indian national team defender is now back with the club after five years. He was on loan from Kerala Blasters FC during his first stint with the Blues. Jhingan featured in 18 matches, scoring one goal during his tenure with the club.

Jhingan, whose most recent stint was with fellow ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan, has had a decent time with the club. He joined the side ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and was an important figure in the back-three employed by former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

The team finished second in the table behind eventual League Shield winners Mumbai City FC and lost to the Islanders in the fight for the ISL trophy.

The 29-year old centre-back moved to Croatia ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and joined HNK Sibenik. Plagued by injuries, Jhingan failed to make an appearance for the club.

He then re-joined ATK Mohun Bagan in January, when the team was struggling with injuries and suffered a dip in form. His addition to Juan Ferrando's squad strengthened the backline and helped the team earn a play-off spot.

Sandesh Jhingan's acquisition becomes Bengaluru FC's statement signing

Bengaluru FC have been busy revamping their squad after two seasons of disappointment. Under new gaffer Simon Grayson, the Blues are hoping to make a comeback to their old form. They have added Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Prabir Das, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Faisal Ali, Hira Mondal, Felixson Conny Fernandes, Amrit Gope, and Clarence Fernandes to their squad this season.

Sandesh Jhingan's arrival in the dressing room has become a significant move by the club in their bid to regain their old status.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee