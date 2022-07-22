ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC rope in Australian centre-back Aleksandar Jovanovic

ISL outfit Bengaluru FC (BFC) have announced the signing of Australian centre-back Aleksandar Jovanović on a one-year deal ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old fulfills the AFC criteria as the club’s Asian foreigner in the squad.

The Sydney-born defender started his youth career with APIA Leichhardt and went on to sign his first professional contract with the Parramatta Eagles in 2006. He moved abroad for the first time in 2008 after signing for Serbian SuperLiga club Vojvodina.

Between 2008 and 2011, Jovanović had three loan spells within the Serbian divisions, turning out for FK Palic, FK Veternik and RFK Novi Sad in that period.

Upon signing the dotted line for the Blues, Jovanovic said:

"I’m excited to represent Bengaluru FC and really looking forward to meeting the players, staff and supporters. I was approached with the idea of moving to India and joining BFC and it immediately caught my attention.

"I’ve heard a lot about the club as I have friends who have played here, and they had only positive things to say about the club and the league. I can’t wait to get started."

After a brief stint with Hajduk Kula in 2011, Jovanovic moved to BEC Tero Sasana (now Police Tero FC) in Thailand. Between 2013 and 2015, Jovanović turned up for South Korean sides Suwon FC and Jeju United before moving to China with Tianjin TEDA in 2016.

A second stint at Jeju United was followed by yet another move abroad, this time to Bosnian Premier League side Zeljeznicar Sarajevo.

"He is a very vocal presence on and off the pitch" - Bengaluru FC CEO on the club's latest acquisition Aleksandar Jovanovic

Standing at 196 cm, Jovanovic is among the most successful Australian exports to the K-League. The tall centre-back has registered over a century of appearances across two separate stints with Jeju United. He most recently turned up for A-League newcomers Macarthur FC, helping them finish in sixth place in their debut campaign in the league.

Expressing delight at the new acquisition, Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane said:

"We’re really glad to bring Aleksandar on board and believe that he will add a lot to our defense. After signing Roy (Krishna), it was important that we brought someone in to solidify our defense and we believe that we have found our player in Alex. He is a very vocal presence on and off the pitch, and I am certain that he will guide our youngsters well."

Mandar is confident that Aleksandar will bring along his experience of playing in the A-League as well as other clubs around the world.

Jovanović is expected to soon join his fellow new signings as the Blues regroup for pre-season preparations later this month.

