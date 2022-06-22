Bengaluru FC rope in former ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC midfielder Javier Hernandez

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC announced the signing of overseas midfielder Javier Hernandez on their social media handles on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid Castilla midfielder started his stint in India at ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2019-20 season and played a vital cog in the side's ISL trophy win.

He was also a part of ATKMB next season and had a decent campaign finishing runners-up to Mumbai City FC. His only goal of the 2020-21 season came in the Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal in the 89th minute.

The following season Javi moved to Odisha FC, having not found a place in coach Antonio Lopez Habas' plans. His stint with the Juggernauts kicked off with a bang with the Spaniard finding the back of the net against Bengaluru FC. He repeated his antics against East Bengal with a goal directly from a corner kick in the next match.

Despite improving the overall progress of the Juggernauts in comparison to previous seasons, Javier Hernandez could not lead the side to the playoffs, losing 5-1 to Jamshedpur FC in the last game.

Hernandez is primarily a playmaker who can also be deployed as a sole forward or a central midfielder. He is known for providing his teams with the edge in the final third with important passes for the strikers.

Bengaluru FC aim to build a strong side for next season

With ATK Mohun Bagan's Prabir Das making his way into the Bengaluru FC side along with former colleague Javier Hernandez, Simon Grayson will have a lethal unit at his disposal for the season ahead. However, a few more signings are required to outline the team's core structure.

Bengaluru finished sixth last season with 29 points in 20 games.

