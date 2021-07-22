ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC sign Jayesh Rane from ATK Mohun Bagan

Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) have signed midfielder Jayesh Rane from last season's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan on a three-year deal. The acquisition was officially announced on Thursday through BFC's social media handles.

Jayesh Rane is one of the few players in India to have won both the I-League and the ISL. He was part of Aizawl FC's I-League title-winning squad in the 2016-17 season. Rane won the ISL with Chennaiyin FC in the 2015-16 season and repeated the feat with ATK in the 2019-20 season.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals and has made eight assists in 85 ISL appearances so far. However, he was restricted to the bench last season and got only 418 minutes of playing time owing to the cut-throat competition in ATK Mohun Bagan.

With his contract expiring, Bengaluru FC pounced on the opportunity to sign him.

After joining the side at their training base in Bellary, Karnataka, Rane was quoted as saying on Bengaluru FC's official website:

"I am really happy to join Bengaluru FC, a club that has known success for several years and one that represents a high level of professionalism on and off the pitch. At this stage of my career, I felt ready for a fresh challenge and Bengaluru FC gave me that opportunity.

"I have come up against this team throughout my career, and now I am looking forward to representing the club and to play my part in all its future success."

What's next for Bengaluru FC in the transfer market?

Jayesh Rane becomes the third domestic signing of the season for Bengaluru FC, following in the footsteps of Sarthak Golui and Rohit Kumar from East Bengal and Kerala Blasters respectively. Harmanjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke are the confirmed domestic departures from Bengaluru FC's end.

Coming to the foreign players, the trusted duo of Dimas Delgado and Juanan won't be representing the club in the coming season. However, they have loaned in Alan Costa from Brazilian club Avai FC and signed Prince Ibara permanently from French club Chateauroux to strengthen their unit.

Bengaluru FC missed out on the ISL playoffs for the first time last season. They finished seventh in the table, which is poor given their lofty standards.

With a new coach in the form of Marco Pezzaiuoli helming affairs for the coming season and plenty of movement in the transfer window, it remains to be seen where they finish in the 2021-22 ISL season.

