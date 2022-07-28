ISL Transfer News: Eli Sabia extends his stay with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC on Thursday (July 28), announced that their star defender Eli Sabia has extended his stay with the club ahead of the upcoming season. The defender penned a one-year deal with the Red Miners that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Sabia joined the Men of Steel ahead of the 2021-22 season and became an essential part of the team in their journey to lifting the League Shield.

The Brazilian defender recorded impressive numbers that aided his extension at the club. Forming a partnership at the back with skipper Peter Hartley, Sabia recorded 66 clearances, 25 interceptions, one goal and one assist throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

In a club statement, an elated Eli Sabia shared his thoughts on extending his stay with the Red Miners. He said:

"I see Jamshedpur as a club and a city with big ambitions. We became Champions of India last season and I come again with the aim of defending this title, bring more glory and breaking more records in front of the packed JRD Tata Sports Complex. Look forward to working with a head coach who is renowned for getting the best out of the players."

Sabia, who hails from Sao Paulo, began his career at local side Paulista. He progressed through the ranks before earning a place in the senior team.

Sabia has had several loan spells during his time at Paulista, with Swiss top division outfit FC Lausanne being one of them. He has also had stints with Brazilian giants Santos and Atletico Paranaense. Sabia was part of Santos during the 2009-10 season and was teammates with Neymar.

The 32-year-old has spent five seasons in the ISL, which includes his tenure with Chennaiyin FC. With the Marina Machans, he reached the finals of the 2019-20 finals, eventually losing to ATK Mohun Bagan. He also helped his former side reach the final of the Super Cup.

Jamshedpur FC head coach excited at the prospect of Eli Sabia

Newly appointed Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd was delighted to see Eli Sabia extending his stay at the Furnace for another year. He said:

“I am happy that Eli has chosen to stay with Jamshedpur Football Club. He is one of the best defenders in the league and has shown his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch. He has the attitude to keep performing and I’m excited to work with him.”

Sabia will be donning No. 13 for Jamshedpur FC and is expected to join his teammates for the pre-season scheduled to begin mid-August.

