ISL Transfer News: Emami East Bengal rope in Naveen Kumar on a season-long loan from FC Goa

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Emami East Bengal roped in Naveen Kumar for a season-long loan spell on Monday, August 22. FC Goa made the announcement on their social media handles. He will be at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Naveen Kumar has been a part of the FC Goa setup since the 2019-20 season. Usually a back-up for Mohammad Nawaz and then Dheeraj Singh, Kumar was pivotal in the Gaurs' 2021 Durand Cup win and was adjudged the best goalkeeper in the tournament.

The 33-year-old custodian also featured in the club's AFC Champions League campaign in the second leg tie against Persepolis FC.

Emami East Bengal are yet to finish building their squad for the 2022-23 season and Naveen's inclusion adds some stability to their line-up. He will be fighting against Kamaljit Singh for a place in the Red and Gold Brigade's starting line-up.

With Subhasish Roy Chowdhury failing in the medicals, the fight for the first-choice goalkeeper will be interesting.

Emami East Bengal will start their 2022 Durand Cup campaign against Indian Navy FT

Kolkata giants Emami East Bengal will kickstart their 2022-23 season with their first match of the 2022 Durand Cup against the Indian Navy FT on Monday.

Although most foreigners have arrived in the city, head coach Stephen Constantine stated that the side will most likely feature one foreigner in their starting line-up. This is due to the late arrival of a major number of foreigners.

Former Jamshedpur FC player Alex Lima could be expected to play some role in the club's first competitive game of the 2022-23 season. It will be interesting to see how the Red and Gold Brigade turn up for their season opener at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

