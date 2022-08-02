ISL Transfer News: Hyderabad FC and Souvik Chakrabarti part ways

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC announced on Tuesday that the club and midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti have decided to go their separate ways. The decision was based on mutual agreement, as confirmed by the ISL outfit on their social media handles.

Chakrabarti joined the Nizams ahead of the 2020-21 season, where the side finished fifth in the table.

However, the following season, Manolo Marquez's side beat every obstacle on their way to being crowned the ISL 2021-22 champions. Chakrabarti played a vital role in the central midfield alongside club captain Joao Victor.

The 31-year-old midfielder started his footballing journey at the Mohun Bagan Academy. He rose through the ranks to feature for the senior side when he was selected to play in the 2009-10 Federation Cup and the Calcutta Football League. He then had short stints at Air India and Prayag United before making a return to the Green and Maroon Brigade.

Souvik also featured for ISL outfit Delhi Dynamos on loan during his second stint with the Mariners. He was picked up by Jamshedpur FC in the fourth round of the 2017-18 ISL Players Draft. He made his debut for the Red Miners on November 18, 2017 in their match against NorthEast United FC.

Souvik Chakrabarti's departure to leave a gap in the Hyderabad FC midfield

Souvik Chakrabarti featured 26 times for the reigning ISL champions over the course of two seasons. His departure will leave a void in the Hyderabad FC midfield, which will need time to be resolved. Souvik's work-rate was pivotal to the success of Manolo Marquez's side in ISL 2021-22.

The midfielder is reportedly making a return to his state, where he may be seen donning the red and gold jersey of East Bengal FC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far