ISL Transfer News: Ishan Pandita extends stay with Jamshedpur FC

Forward Ishan Pandita has extended his stay with ISL 2021-22 League Shield winner Jamshedpur FC. The Indian national team forward will stay at the Furnace for another season.

The 24-year old striker played a significant role under former gaffer Owen Coyle in the club's historic season. Pandita featured in 15 games over the course of the season, usually coming on as a substitute.

He scored 3 goals in the 2021-22 season for the Men of Steel in their journey to lifting the League Shield. He will be joining Daniel Chima Chukwu, who recently announced his stay at the club and recently recruited Harry Sawyer.

The Indian national team forward has proved his effectiveness as a super-sub since his time at FC Goa, where he developed himself under former gaffer Juan Ferrando.

There have been rumors surrounding Pandita that the striker may be re-uniting with his former manager at ATK Mohun Bagan. But Ishan Pandita has decided to continue with the ISL champions and develop himself further before choosing another destination.

Given his time on the pitch, Pandita has made a decent amount of contributions coming on as a substitute. He could be deployed as a false nine, assisting the playmaker in creating goal-scoring chances for his teammates. He is also clever inside the box, constantly look for opportunities to score for his team.

Jamshedpur FC begin preparations for ISL 2022-23 season

Jamshedpur FC's first team have started their preparations for the upcoming ISL season at the JRD Tata Complex in Jamshedpur. Head coach Aidy Boothroyd has prepared a plan for the Men of Steel to prepare the players based on his approach. The first team may play 6-7 friendly games as part of their pre-season ahead of the start of ISL 2022-23.

