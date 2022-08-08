ISL Transfer News: Jamshedpur FC rope in experienced midfielder Germanpreet Singh

Indian Super League (ISL) shield winners of the 2021-22 campaign Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of experienced midfielder Germanpreet Singh on Monday, August 8. The mid-fielder will be at the club until 2024.

The former Minerva Punjab FC midfielder has featured in the ISL for five seasons in the Chennaiyin FC colors. Having played in 62 matches, Singh scored once and assisted three times.

He was a part of the 2017-18 ISL winning squad of the Marina Machans.

In a club statement, the seasoned midfielder shared his excitement after signing the dotted line. Germanpreet said:

"I wanted to take on a new challenge after playing with Chennaiyin FC for 5 years. When Jamshedpur came calling it was an obvious choice. I play to win and Jamshedpur is a club with huge ambitions having proved so in the way it won the League Winners Shield."

He added:

"I am excited to be playing at the Furnace representing the vibrant Red Miners. It’s an added responsibility to defend and add more to the club’s achievements and I look forward to working hard in training and games to achieve the same."

The midfielder will add more firepower to the Jamshedpur FC midfield with his work-rate.

"Exciting player who fits our playing style" - Jamshedpur FC head coach on Germanpreet

Head coach Aidy Boothroyd shared his excitement at the acquisition of the experienced midfielder. In a statement by the club, Boothroyd said:

"Germanpreet is an exciting player who fits our playing style. He is young, skill full and has a strong physical presence which is an added asset to our midfield. He is a proven Champion in the ISL and brings that winning mentality for himself and the team."

Germanpreet Singh will participate in the pre-season that will take place in Jamshedpur, starting mid-August. The midfielder will be donning No. 28 for the Red Miners.

Edited by Ankush Das