ISL Transfer News: Jamshedpur FC rope in former midfielder Wellington Priori

Former Jamshedpur FC midfielder Wellington Priori has rejoined the League Shield winners for a second stint at the Furnace, the club announced on Tuesday. Priori was a part of the squad during the 2018-19 season.

The 6ft 3inch tall midfielder was a key element during the side's inaugural season in the ISL. He had earlier featured for another ISL outfit, NorthEast United FC, which followed a move to Botafogo in Brazil.

The Brazilian midfielder is known for his wonderful scoring ability that came in handy for the Men of Steel during his previous stint.

Priori's stint in the ISL kicked off with NorthEast United FC in 2016 followed by a move to Pattaya United in Thailand.

In a club statement, an elated Priori expressed his delight at returning to the Furnace:

"I am coming back home where I belong. The time I have spent with the club was absolutely amazing and I am thrilled to be playing again at the furnace before the loyal and passionate Jamshedpur fans. Working with Aidy Boothroyd, who has abundant experience, will definitely help us succeed as a team. I will work hard with my teammates to win more silverware for Jamshedpur."

Jamshedpur FC head coach delighted at Priori acquisition

Head coach Aidy Boothroyd shared his excitement in a statement by the club. He said:

“Wellington has all the attributes which you look for in a midfielder - he is technical, good with the ball, gets goals, and has experience of playing in the ISL. He is coming home, having played for the club earlier and will help him to hit the ground running."

The Brazilian giant will be donning the number 5 and is expected to join his teammates for the pre-season in mid-August.

