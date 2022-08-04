ISL Transfer News: Jamshedpur FC rope in I-League winning custodian Rakshit Dagar

Earlier today, 2021-22 ISL League Shield winner Jamshedpur FC acquired the services of former Gokulam Kerala FC custodian Rakshit Dagar. Dagar, who recently lifted the I-League title with the Malabarians, will be at the Furnace until 2025.

Upon signing the contract, Rakhsit shared his excitement in a statement by the club. He said:

"I am extremely excited to be joining Jamshedpur. I feel this is the perfect place for me right now to grow and develop with the guidance of Aidy Boothroyd, Leslie Cleevely and the steady support of the Jamshedpur fans. I can't wait to get on the field."

Dagar joined Vicenzo Anesse's Gokulam Kerala FC ahead of the 2021-22 I-League season and made 18 appearances, eventually helping the club defend their title.

The custodian made his debut with United Sikkim FC in 2013 following which he featured for DSK Shivajians, Minerva Punjab, East Bengal and Sudeva Delhi FC.

Jamshedpur FC has roped in former ATK Mohun Bagan youngster Sheikh Sahil

The Red Miners have roped in former ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder Sheikh Sahil ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The midfielder, who started his journey at the Mohun Bagan Academy, featured for the club's U-16 side. He was also a key element in Kibu Vicuna's I-League winning squad.

In a statement by the club, the young midfielder shared his delight at penning a deal with Jamshedpur FC. He said:

"I am enthusiastic about joining Jamshedpur. My goal is to help the team in every possible way. I aim to thrive with the guidance of the gaffer Aidy Boothroyd, along with the experienced players in the squad. Young players have done really well with Jamshedpur and it’s the perfect place for me to be there and show my mettle. I want to be part of the starting eleven and contribute to wins."

The two new recruits Rakshit and Sahil will join the squad in Jamshedpur for the pre-season in mid-August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far