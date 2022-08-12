ISL Transfer News: Jamshedpur FC rope in Jay Emmanuel-Thomas ahead of 2022-23 season

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of English forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas on Friday (August 12). The English striker will want to help the side build on their League Shield-winning performance in the 2021-22 campaign.

Emmanuel-Thomas is a former Arsenal man, who also had stints with other English teams like Blackpool, Doncaster Rovers, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers, Milton Keynes Dons and Gillingham. The man from Forest Gate has also had tenures with clubs outside England with PTT Rayong and Scottish outfit Livingston and Aberdeen.

In a club statement, an elated Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, also known as JET, talked about joining Jamshedpur FC and said:

"The growth of Indian football has been fascinating to follow and it’s a great feeling to be part of the ISL League Shield winners. It’s now time to rest the accolades from last season and work hard towards the next. Each game is going to be tough and my goal is to contribute to win as a team while playing exciting football and thrill the incredible fans of Jamshedpur each time we take the field."

Emmanuel-Thomas can play in any position across the front three and can also operate as a playmaker. The Arsenal academy graduate netted 13 times in as many games for the Gunners' U-23 side. The fast-paced, physically imposing forward was also a part of the England national team at the U-17 and U-19 levels.

Jamshedpur FC head coach excited following the acquisition of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd shared his views on the club's new signing in a statement. He said:

"JET is a top player with outstanding experience and has played extensively in England as well as Asia. He brings a lot of attacking flexibility and can play in numerous positions which adds firepower to our squad. Creating and finishing chances are the strengths JET adds to the team along with a winning mentality.

"He has a great eye for a good pass and skill full feet to dominate play while taking on opponents. A great individual off the field as well, I had a lot of conversations with him and he exhibited solid intent to come in and represent Jamshedpur.”

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas will wear the number 10 jersey for the Red Miners and join the squad for their pre-season in mid-August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar