ISL Transfer News: Jamshedpur FC rope in young full-back Muhammed Uvais

Indian Super League (ISL) shield winner Jamshedpur FC have acquired the services of Muhammed Uvais ahead of the upcoming season, the club announced on Friday. The left-back has joined the Red Miners on a three-year deal, which will keep him at JFC until 2025.

The 23-year-old defender was a crucial cog in the wheel during Gokulam Kerala FC's championship run in the I-League 2021-22 season. Uvais appeared in all of their league matches and also played in their debut AFC Cup campaign.

In a press release, speaking about his new venture, the former FC Bengaluru United player stated:

"It has been a good year for me, winning the I-League last season and now joining the Champions of India. Playing in the ISL is a dream come true, and the Red Miners at the Furnace make it extra special.

"I believe this is the right step for me in my career as I look forward to working with a club and a coach who has a great track record in developing young players."

Uvais played 18 matches in the I-League, registering three assists and scoring a goal.

The fullback has a solid physical presence and can be a menace down the flanks. Apart from playing as a full-back, Uvais can also play as a centre-back too.

Speaking about the recruitment in a statement, new boss Aidy Boothroyd stated:

"Uvais was one of the heroes in the championship campaign of Gokulam in the I-League. He has all the traits, running down the flanks, crossing, physical presence, tackling, etc., which makes him a great addition to the squad. He is mentally strong and we hope will challenge for a starting eleven place in every game."

Muhammed Uvais will join the squad in Jamshedpur for the pre-season in mid-August, donning jersey number 16.

Jamshedpur FC building up for the new season under new boss Aidy Boothroyd

Under the tutelage of former head coach Owen Coyle last season, the Red Miners emerged as the team to beat, cruising through the league phase of the ISL. However, the Scot called it time at the Indian club and went on to take up the reins at Queen's Park in the Scottish Premier League.

JFC announced Boothroyd as their new gaffer and now the Englishman will hope to replicate Coyle's undeniable impact on the club. Greg Stewart, who was the hero of the league last year, also jumped ship to join ISL heavyweights Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, Boothroyd has acquired the services of Indian talents like Narender Gahlot, Rakshit Dagar, Pratik Chaudhari and Sheikh Sahil. Alongside them, JFC also roped in Wellington Priori.

Jamshedpur still have a lot of rebuilding to do to replicate their performances from last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far