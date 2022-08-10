ISL Transfer News: Jamshedpur FC ropes in Australian forward Harry Sawyer

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, current Shield Winners Jamshedpur FC have acquired the services of Australian forward Harry Sawyer. The 25-year-old is the current leading goalscorer of the National Premier League Victoria 2022.

The lethal striker has signed with the Red Miners on a one-year deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2023, the club announced on Wednesday (August 10). The forward previously played with South Melbourne FC for two seasons, scoring 17 goals in 23 appearances.

Speaking about his move to the Furnace, the Brisbane-born underlined in a club statement:

"This will be my first time in Indian football and I am excited to join the current ISL League winners. The Indian Super League has grown exponentially, with players like Tim Cahill having previously played in the league and for Jamshedpur. I have heard about the rich culture of Jamshedpur and the devoted fans at the Furnace."

After starting out his youth career across multiple Australian professional clubs, Sawyer was handed over his senior debut at North Star at the age of 17 before moving on to Newcastle Jets.

Sawyer later joined Davao Aguilas of the Philippines Football League within the same year. Although he arrived halfway through the 2017 season, Sawyer won the club's Golden Boot with 10 goals to his name.

Harry Sawyer has proven himself as a consistent striker across competitions

In July of 2018, Sawyer was sent on loan to Hong Kong club Wofoo Tai Po where he scored four goals in 10 league games. He helped his club win the 2018-19 Hong Kong Premier League title.

Expressing his elation on acquiring the services of the young forward, Jamshedpur FC's new gaffer Aidy Boothroyd stated:

"Harry's skill in converting goals, shots inside the box, quick feet, targeted headers, and physicality makes him the best choice as a striker. Harry is a great addition to our squad and a potent threat to opponents' defences. With his skill-set, guidance, and hard work, we hope to see a lot of goals."

Following the departures of Jordan Murray and Greg Stewart from their attacking unit, Jamshedpur FC fans were skeptical going into the new season. However, Swayer is a quality attacking recruit and will give the team some dynamism in the final third.

The former Western Pride star will join the squad in Jamshedpur for the pre-season in mid-August and will wear the Number 8 jersey.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar