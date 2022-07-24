ISL Transfer News: Jamshedpur FC's Ricky Lallawmawma extends stay with the club

Mizoram defender Ricky Lallawmawma has extended his stay with Jamshedpur FC, the club announced on Sunday. The full-back will stay at the club for two more years until May 2024.

Lallawmawma is known for his excellent defensive abilities and quick runs down the left flank. The former Aizawl FC boy became a fan favorite and played his part in helping the Men of Steel keep 15 clean sheets in both seasons.

The full-back has recorded impressive figures in the last two seasons, including 130 tackles, 63 interceptions, 84 clearances and 75 blocks. He also won the Hero of the Match award for his impressive performance in a thrilling 3-2 win against NorthEast United FC last season.

After signing a contract extension, Ricky expressed his happiness at continuing the journey ahead with the Red Miners. In a press release given by the club, Ricky said:

"It has been a memorable journey for Jamshedpur and I am extremely excited to continue representing the Red Miners. We have grown together over the past two seasons and achieved great success together. But this time around. We will play at JRD Tata Sports Complex not just to defend the title of Champions of India but to win the title in front of the fans."

Born in Mizoram, Lallawmawma started his career at Aizawl FC, where he was made captain. He then moved to local rivals Chanmari in 2014, before plying trades for Zoe United and Aizawl FC.

On August 17, 2017, he joined Mohun Bagan to play in the I-League. Lallawmawma later signed for ATK in the 2018-19 season, putting on some impressive performances in his debut ISL season, registering 17 appearances for the Kolkata-based outfit.

He joined Jamshedpur FC ahead of the 2020-21 season, where he played under the coaching of Owen Coyle. In the same season, he helped the defensive line achieve a club-record number of eight clean sheets. They won the League Winners Shield the following season with the most points (43) scored by any club in the ISL.

Ricky has played all the matches (42 matches) in the last two seasons, which has shown his consistency as well as discipline.

Jamshedpur FC's new gaffer Aidy Boothroyd excited about working with Ricky Lallawmawma

Jamshedpur FC's head coach Aidy Boothroyd lauded Ricky's efforts over the last two seasons and was delighted to have him back in the side. Sharing his views in a press release given by the club, the gaffer said:

“Ricky has always been a team player for Jamshedpur FC. He has done a great job from the back along with the other defenders and everyone has seen his amazing contributions in the last two seasons."

Ricky Lallawmawma will be seen donning the No. 6 jersey he wore earlier and will join the squad for the pre-season in August.

