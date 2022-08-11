ISL Transfer News: Kamaljit Singh signs 2-year deal with Emami East Bengal

East Bengal FC have roped in Kamaljit Singh from Odisha FC for two years, the club confirmed on Thursday, August 11. The deal also has the option of extending his contract further by one year.

Kamaljit started his footballing career at the AIFF Elite academy. The following season, he was roped in by SC Goa. In the 16-17 season, Kamaljit joined Minerva Punjab FC. He played two matches for them and conceded five goals.

The following season he was roped in by FC Pune City and has performed exceedingly well for them. In the 19 games he played for them, he kept three clean sheets and conceded only 29 goals.

He joined Hyderabad FC in the 2019-20 season, however, couldn't make a mark. He conceded 26 goals in 12 matches. Last season he was with Odisha FC where he played 15 games, conceding 34 goals.

Kamaljit also has some international experience. He was with the Indian national team squad during the SAFF Cup 2018 campaign. He was also with the Indian national team during World Cup qualifiers 2019 and Intercontinental Cup 2019.

East Bengal is currently finalising their foreigners for the upcoming tournaments

East Bengal FC's season-long preparations have already begun. Subhasish Roy and Souvik Chakrabarti were hired for two and three years, respectively.

Jijo Joseph, the Santosh trophy-winning captain of Kerala, has also joined the club. Eight of their Indian Super League (ISL) players have already arrived in the city. On August 1, Amarjit Singh, Mobbashir, and Angousana finished their medical.

Souvik Chakrabarti



#JoyEastBengal It feels great to be back home, Kolkata. Proud to be a part of this exciting new journey for all of us, Joy East Bengal! It feels great to be back home, Kolkata. Proud to be a part of this exciting new journey for all of us, Joy East Bengal! ❤️💛#JoyEastBengal https://t.co/ANQHxfIjUF

The club has developed a squad of 19 players for the CFL and Durand Cup. They are currently in search of their foreigners. Head coach Stephen Constantine has already started training. He is expected to outperform his predecessors with a much better team at his disposal.

