ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters FC rope in Bidyashagar Singh on a season-long loan

Earlier today, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of striker Bidyashagar Singh on a season-long loan move from Bengaluru FC.

A product of the TRAU FC academy, Bidyashagar Singh started his football career with East Bengal in 2016. He grabbed the attention of everyone at the club with his performances in East Bengal's U18 side in the 2016-17 U18 I-League, where he netted six times. He made his senior debut in 2018 and made 12 appearances for the side over two seasons.

The 24-year old striker joined TRAU FC in 2020, which became a turning point for him. In 15 appearances for the club, he has scored 12 goals, including two hat-tricks, guiding the Manipuri outfit to a third-place finish that season. As a result of his performances, he was signed by Bengaluru FC for whom he scored three goals in 11 appearances across competitions.

In a statement by the club, the former TRAU FC boy shared his excitement at sealing a loan move to the Yellow Tuskers. He said:

"I am excited for this move, I am looking to get some game time and get my scoring boots back on. I know some of my teammates from Manipur, I am looking forward to get know the rest of them. It’s a new challenge for me, a new place, new colors, and a new mission, and will look to deliver. I want to thank the coach and management for giving me this opportunity. "

Bidyashagar Singh becomes third Indian signing for Kerala Blasters FC ahead of the 2022-23 season

Bidyashagar Singh is the third Indian signing made by Kerala Blasters FC after Bryce Miranda and Saurav Mandal. The young forward will add firepower to Ivan Vukomanovic's attacking department in the upcoming season. Sharing his delight at securing Bidyashagar Singh ahead of the season in a club statement, Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said:

"I would like to congratulate Bidya for joining Kerala Blasters club. He showed his quality a couple seasons ago and we would like to give him the opportunity to explore himself in ISL. We are ready to help and wish him all the best with the new challenge."

Singh is expected to join his teammates in Dubai as the Blasters prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Edited by Diptanil Roy